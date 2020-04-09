Multi-county high speed chase ends in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police said a Brunswick County man is being charged with hit and run and possession of a stolen vehicle after he was involved in a four car crash on North College Road and Ringo Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Leland resident Jamie Joseph Skazenski, 45, was fleeing from a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The chase moved from I-140 and then into the Wilmington City limits.

Wilmington Police said the pursuit ended on N. College Road when both cars crashed. A total of four cars were involved in the collision.

The suspect and another driver were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Skazenski’s injuries are believed to be serious. The Deputy and a fourth driver were not injured.

Traffic was tied up for more than four hours.