WPD addresses concerns surrounding legality of drive-in church services

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington city officials say drive-in church services will not be considered a violation of Governor Cooper’s stay at home order after discussing the matter today with the Governor’s office, according to a press release from WPD.

WPD says that while Governor Cooper has advised local municipalities to follow the advice of local health officials, it is, “the Governor’s interpretation of his own order that ‘drive-in’ worship services should be allowed if sufficient safety precautions are met.”

As a result, such services will not be considered a violation by WPD.

WPD reminds residents that health department officials have established the following recommendations: all vehicles maintain a distance of at least six (6) feet from any other vehicle on all sides, all persons stay in their vehicles, and only immediate family or members of the same household occupy the same vehicle.

They also say it is further advised that services last no more than one hour in order to prevent people from needing to leave their vehicles for any reason, including going to the restroom.

WPD also says holding such services is against the advice of local health professionals. Please keep in mind that vehicles may not obstruct any street or sidewalk.