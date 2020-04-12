‘God is alive and well’: Wilmington church holds drive-in Easter Sunday service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating Easter usually means a packed sanctuary and time spent with family.

But with social distancing guidelines, churches are coming up with new ideas.

Drive-in churches have been popping up around the Cape Fear, but ahead one of the holiest days of the year, Wilmington Police Department said they were not allowed if more than 10 people gathered under the governor’s order.

They quickly modified the statement, saying it was not recommended by health officials.

“I don’t want to say I was frustrated as much as emotional whiplash,” Pastor Jaime Mendez said. “From ready to have it, to cancelling it, to then deciding to tell all the people we were having it again.”

Covenant Church Pastor Jaime Mendez says he was just grateful to be able to gather on such a special day.

“We’re not trying to do the things we’re not supposed to do but knowing we’re able to safely worship together without causing any issues, we were excited for that,” he said.

The congregation parked about 6 feet apart to enjoy the service.

One woman stayed for both the 9AM and 10AM services.

“It makes me feel closer to Christ knowing He’s got us in His hands,” Doris Shivar said.

Shivar says still finding a way to gather safely shows their love for God.

“It shows that we’re strong in Christ and we love Him and want to worship Him and just be there,” she said.

She says she remains positive through these uncertain times for one reason.

“God is alive and well,” Shivar said.