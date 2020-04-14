One missing after early morning house fire in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOLING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — One woman is missing following a house fire in Boiling Spring Lakes early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Chief Nathan McConnell says crews responded to a home around 4:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Shore Drive.

McConnell says two men made it out of the house, and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. One woman was trapped inside and McConnell says she is still missing.

ATF, SBI, and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.

Please check back for more on this developing story.