Dozens of fines issued to those violating public beach closures

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers continue to hand out citations to those who are not abiding by New Hanover County’s order to stay off the beach.
All beaches in New Hanover County – including Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches – are closed to the public per the State of Emergency declared on March 20.
Wrightsville Beach Police say they have handed out 32 violations — 28 Class II misdemeanors and four civil penalties.
The misdemeanor carries a $150 fine. Town leaders passed an ordinance on April 7 allowing police to charge anyone caught on the beach with a $500 civil penalty up to the officer’s discretion.
Carolina Beach Police say they have issued four.
Kure Beach PD has written 10 civil citations.