Dozens of fines issued to those violating public beach closures

By
WWAY News
-
0
An unidentified family stands in the sand on Wrightsville Beach just hours after the town approved a $500 fine for doing so. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers continue to hand out citations to those who are not abiding by New Hanover County’s order to stay off the beach.

All beaches in New Hanover County – including Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches – are closed to the public per the State of Emergency declared on March 20.

Wrightsville Beach Police say they have handed out 32 violations — 28 Class II misdemeanors and four civil penalties.

The misdemeanor carries a $150 fine. Town leaders passed an ordinance on April 7 allowing police to charge anyone caught on the beach with a $500 civil penalty up to the officer’s discretion.

Carolina Beach Police say they have issued four.

Kure Beach PD has written 10 civil citations.

