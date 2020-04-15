Dozens of fines issued to those violating public beach closures

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement officers continue to hand out citations to those who are not abiding by New Hanover County’s order to stay off the beach.

All beaches in New Hanover County – including Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beaches – are closed to the public per the State of Emergency declared on March 20.

- Advertisement -

Wrightsville Beach Police say they have handed out 32 violations — 28 Class II misdemeanors and four civil penalties.

The misdemeanor carries a $150 fine. Town leaders passed an ordinance on April 7 allowing police to charge anyone caught on the beach with a $500 civil penalty up to the officer’s discretion.

Carolina Beach Police say they have issued four.

Related Article: Doctor says Trump tests negative for coronavirus

Kure Beach PD has written 10 civil citations.