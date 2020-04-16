One injured in shooting on S. Fourth Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that has left one injured.

Around 12 a.m. police responded to the 1300 block of South Fourth Street. According to the Wilmington Police Department, a woman was injured and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Officials are unsure about her condition at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.