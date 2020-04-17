Surf City to reopen public beach accesses, keep some restrictions in place

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Leaders in Surf City are taking the plunge to reopen the beach. The town announced all public beach accesses will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

“We’re super excited, because we love to walk the beach every week,” beach goer Cindy Snipes said.

Snipes and her family love to come walk on the beach, and say it was tough to see it close especially as the weather got nicer.

“We’re excited,” beach goer Steven Yacenda said. “It was nice to hear things may start to get back to normal again.”

The beach will be open again for exercising, walking and even hanging out as long as people still abide by distancing guidelines.

People out and about Friday night were extremely happy to hear the news, and say it’s been a tough wait.

“We were very sad because we felt like it was a great place for us to come exercise and get out in nature, and not be inside cooped up with everybody,” Snipes said. “It was better than going anywhere else we could think of, so we felt like it was great they finally opened it back up for us to go walk and get some exercise.”

Starting Saturday morning, all public beach accesses will be open. Public parking lots will remain closed, but there will be handicapped parking in the town’s main lot.

The town also announced boat ramps at Soundside Park will reopen, but playgrounds, picnic tables and bathrooms will stay closed. They added, parking at the park will be limited to cars with boat trailers.

“I know the kids being home from school have been getting stir crazy around the house, and I think the beach is something people can do and still social distance. they can do it safely,” Yacenda said. “I think just being outside is good for people physically and emotionally.”

If you do head out to the beach or take the boat out, Mayor Doug Medlin says people should still stay six feet apart, and in groups smaller than ten people. Several people think that’s a fair deal.

“I think that is absolutely do able to be able to go to the beach and still keep your six feet distance,” Yacenda said.

The town’s disc golf course will also reopen Saturday.

Medlin says beach patrol will be out this weekend, and if people are not following distancing rules, they may have to restrict certain beach activities.