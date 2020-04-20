President Trump recognizes Bitty & Beau’s Coffee owner in White House briefing

WIMLINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington business owner was recognized by President Donald Trump during a recent evening update on the White House coronavirus task force efforts.

On Saturday, President Trump specifically mentioned Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop Owner Amy Wright as one of the first small business leaders to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program.

President Trump says the program allowed her to keep all 120 workers on her payroll in all five shops.

“Now they’re all staying and getting paid,” Pres. Trump said. “She’s got a dream and it’s going to take place very quickly when she opens again. Amy, good luck! North Carolina. Great place.”



Bitty and Beau’s recently posted to Facebook asking people to continue placing orders online and every order will ship with a handwritten note of gratitude.