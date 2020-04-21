Four cases of COVID-19 at Pender Correctional Institution

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Four positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported at Pender Correctional Institution, according to a news release from Pender County.

“Currently, the prison has four confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services director. “The prison medical staff is proactive and collaborating with the health department’s communicable disease staff.”

The release said the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is taking a proactive and aggressive approach to protect staff and offenders.

Actions taken include:

A moratorium on accepting offenders from county jails

Suspension of visitation and offender outside work assignments

Medical screenings for all staff entering the prison

Reducing offender interactions

Providing additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff

North Carolina Department of Public Safety said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the top priority is the safety and health of employees, those incarcerated, and the general public.

“Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Pender Correctional Institution are included in the Pender County case count.” Moser said. “The offenders are residents of Pender County and all tests results are recorded with the Pender County Health Department.”