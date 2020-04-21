Lake Waccamaw assisted living facility reports 12th COVID-19 case

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Lake Waccamaw assisted living facility has reported its 12th case of coronavirus.

Premiere Living and Rehab Center made the announcement on Facebook, as they talked about fighting the ‘invisible enemy’ since before the beginning of March.

“We started out by “Limiting” visitation which quickly turned to “Restricted” and we locked the doors at 5:00 pm on March 13 after receiving the Governor’s Executive Order,” the post said.

The facility said they received a call on April 10 from the Columbus County Health Department, breaking the news of the positive case after a resident was hospitalized. After five positive tests, the facility tested everyone and discovered six more cases.

The facility said it prepared a separate wing to allow them to focus on those who have tested positive and attempt to stop the spread among all others. Even so, they received notice Monday of its 12th positive result. The facility said the same person tested negative just five days ago.

“For anyone that thinks it’s not real, don’t be fooled. One person reacts in the worst way while the next person tests positive and has yet to exhibit the first symptom! You can be carrying it and spreading it and not even know! It’s crazy! It’s confusing and frustrating. Crying on the drive to or from work has become “normal”.”

The facility commended the staff members who are working on the frontlines.

“To anyone who says they expected it to affect us here, I say you have no idea just how hard we fought and continue to fight to keep it out. There are those volunteering to work exclusively with the positive residents, sacrificing their families and lives to ensure your loved ones and friends are cared for. Saying we’re proud of all of them is a major understatement! To stand beside them in this battle is an extraordinary honor. They are truly amazing. Anyone who thought we or any facility would want this; that we “let” this happen is severely mistaken! There is absolutely nothing further from the truth!” the post said.