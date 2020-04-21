Smithfield employees worry they’ve contracted COVID-19 at NC packing plant

TAR HEEL, NC (WTVD) — A week after Smithfield Foods closed its South Dakota pork processing plant–one of the largest in the country, one worker at the company’s North Carolina facility said she is concerned for her health and safety on the job.

A representative with the packing plant said out of respect for its employees, they won’t confirm any COVID-19 cases at the Smithfield Packing plant in Tar Heel. Employees said safety measures are now in place at the facility, but they worry it might be too late.

“I don’t have any symptoms, but whose to say that three days from now I wont? I might start having symptoms,” said an employee who wished to not be identified.

She is an employee of the Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel. ABC11 protected her identity in an effort to prevent retaliation. She is so frightened about contracting the virus that she left work early last week and won’t be in this week.

“I have kids. I have a son with asthma. I can’t afford to get sick and bring that home to my child. I’m risking his life and my life. It’s just not right,” said the employee.

