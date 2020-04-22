Oak Island opening beaches Friday, with restrictions

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island is opening its beaches to the public on Friday morning, but there will be restrictions in place.

All access points and beaches will open for exercise, such as walking, jogging, and biking between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Exercise groups should not have more than 10 people.

Sunbathing, sitting, fishing, games and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches at this time.

All beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas are also not allowed. The cabana restroom facility will remain closed.

Public parking at the beach accesses and parking lots, as well as parking within the town rights-of-way is prohibited, except for town employees, government officials and contractors. Towing will be enforced.

Parks and recreational facilities, public boat ramps, and kayak launches will remain closed.

The public is also prohibited from parking in private lots in order to access the beach. This includes all private business, commercial and club parking lots and parking spaces.

