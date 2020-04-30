‘More places should do this’: Muscleworx Fitness opens, defying governor’s order

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After 36 days of being closed, Muscleworx Fitness is open for business.

Owner Jason Morgan says he invited his preacher and they opened the day with prayer.

- Advertisement -

Regulars made their way into the gym throughout the day, as well as some new faces who decided to open memberships.

As they came in, they were stopped at a table to have their temperature taken and to sign a safety waiver.

Morgan says after being repeatedly denied federal assistance, he had no choice but to open.

Related Article: Racial toll of virus grows even starker as more data emerges

“There’s only so much to go around, you know? Once I’ve exhausted my personal savings I had no other choice,” Morgan said. “It was either this lose the business I’ve been 25 years working to build which is half my life.”

But he says it’s a lot more than just finances.

“I felt I had an obligation to my members. This really is a family atmosphere,” he said. “This is a mental health issue for a lot of people. They come in here and relieve their stress, this is a way they get away from society for a little bit.”

And some gym rats who came in just wanted to support a local business owner.

“I’ve never been here before but I think what he is doing is the right thing,” Peter Kowalski said. “He’s trying to keep everything safe and still have a business.”

Peter Kowalski says he thinks Morgan is doing all the right things.

“There’s some guidelines, some rules in the state, that say maybe he’s not supposed to be doing that but he’s keeping it safe. He’s taking temperatures, he’s doing all the right things, and he’s trying to make his business survive,” Kowalski said. “So I have a lot of respect for him and I think more places should do this. Hopefully we just open up soon anyway so nobody has to break any rules.”

Morgan’s attorney Barry Henline says the governor’s order violates the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“As long as he’s following the guidelines set by the CDC that all the businesses that are open, including mine, have to follow then I think it would be a very defensible position he would be in to reopen,” Henline said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they will not investigate unless a formal complaint is filed.