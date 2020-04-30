PETA offering up to $5,000 reward after puppy burned, abandoned

New Hanover County, NC (WWAY) — A puppy was recently found severely burned in Castle Hayne. Now PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The puppy was found burned on his face, legs, and body on March 27 off Holly Shelter Road.

The dog, who rescuers named Oscar, is now receiving veterinary care.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said Oscar is still healing from his injuries and is doing well. He just completed his very first routine vet visit with his regular veterinarian.

“He was greeted with lots of hugs, love and treats,” Brewer said. “He received his first puppy vaccinations and is now on flea and heart worm preventative. His doctor took photos of his mouth and teeth and will be monitoring him as his permanent teeth come in.”

He will need dental surgeries in the future so that he can eat and chew as normal as possible. His Orthopedic and Plastic surgeon will be monitoring him as he grows to assess if future surgeries are required as well.

“Someone dumped this little dog, who was likely scared and in tremendous pain from the burns covering his body, on the side of the road,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is asking for the public’s help in identifying this puppy and holding his abusers responsible for tormenting and abandoning him.”

Anyone with information should submit a tip online or call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit at (910) 798-7517.