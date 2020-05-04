New Hanover firefighter injured in motorcycle crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County firefighter was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Brunswick County, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Trooper John M. King with NC Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Monday at NC 130 and Ludlum Road in the Ash community between Shallotte and Whiteville.

- Advertisement -

Trooper King said firefighter Michael Anthony Stanley was driving his motorcycle east on NC 130, while the driver of a Ford pickup truck, Danny James Smith, was traveling west on NC 130.

Highway Patrol said Smith turned into the motorcycle and both vehicles ended up on Ludlum Road. Stanley was thrown from the motorcycle and ended up on the shoulder of NC 130. He was wearing a helmet.

Trooper King said Stanley is a New Hanover County firefighter. He was seriously injured and flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Highway Patrol said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.