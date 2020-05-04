Police investigation shuts down River Road and Independence Boulevard intersection

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A police investigation has shut down an intersection in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police are on the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road. Police activity appears to be centered in a wooded area just past Rivers Edge apartments, near River Road.

The Wilmington Police Command Center arrived around 4:45 p.m.

A police officer on the scene said they are expecting the road to be shut down for multiple hours.

Police have not said yet what they are investigating. WWAY asked a Wilmington Police spokeswoman whether this was related to the search for missing women Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga, but police could not provide any information.

WWAY has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.