Surf City to lift more restrictions Friday

SURF CITY, NC (News Release) — The Town of Surf City will be lifting a few more of the restrictions, which were added to enhance our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as adding one other protective measure.

On May 5, 2020, the Town Council met to discuss lifting more restrictions starting Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7 a.m.

The following was determined during today’s council meeting, effective May 8, 2020 at 7 a.m.:

• All Public Parking Areas Will Re-open

• Tennis Courts at the Community Center Will Re-open

• Dog Park at the Community Center Will Re-open

In addition, port-a-johns will be added to several public beach accesses, and a list of these locations will be published in the coming days. The public restroom facilities will remain closed in efforts to limit town staff exposure due to limited availability of PPE. People are encouraged to please bring sanitizer for personal use if they are planning to utilize the provided port-a-johns, as the Town will not be able to provide those items at this time.

Also, we want to remind the public that all ordinances on the beach strand will be enforced so please read the rules and regulation signs located at each public beach accesses or go online under Chapter 4 of the Town Ordinances. Some of the main areas of enforcement include, but not limited to, no glass bottles, no littering, dogs must remain on a leash, and the no alcohol/smoking/vaping zone located between the public beach access #17 (Greensboro Ave) and public beach access #19 (Kinston Ave).

During the Town Council meeting it was decided that everyone entering a business, open to the public, must wear a face covering in areas where social distancing cannot be applied. This decision was made in efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Town Council feels it is a temporary measure that will ease the community back in to the new “normal”.

The topic of short-term rentals was discussed, and a special meeting has been scheduled tomorrow, May 6, 2020 at 10am for the Town Council to provide an update. The meeting will be available for the public to view by clicking the “YouTube” link on the home page at www.surfcitync.gov.

Lastly, it is with great sadness that the Town of Surf City has decided to cancel the Independence Day Celebration for 2020. The decision was tough but had to be made as the firework vendor requires a deposit in the coming days. Based on the current projected three-phase plan implemented by the Governor, large crowds will not be allowed at the time of this event, so the Town officials felt it was best to not risk losing taxpayer’s money. The Town of Surf City plans to resume the Annual Independence Day Celebration on July 3, 2021.

We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during this time. Please stay updated by visiting www.surfcitync.gov.