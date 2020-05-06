97-year-old U.S. Army Veteran celebrates another golden year in a parade

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A World War II veteran well into his 90’s got a special surprise Wednesday afternoon.

It may be another golden year for 97-year-old Alex Moskowitz, but he said this birthday celebration has been too overwhelming to put into words.

- Advertisement -

“I can’t describe my feelings, because I’m just an average person just like everybody else. I did what I had to, and I’m going on to a normal life,” Moskowitz expressed.

The community gave Moskowitz a parade in front of his Brunswick County home, and those who were not in the motorcade stood in awe as they realized just how connected the veteran was with his community.

“You can’t help but like him,” A neighbor said.

The neighborhood and local agencies greeted Moskowitz with a salute, gifts, and encouraging words. Moskowitz said the new milestone has not completely kicked in just yet.

“From the neck up, I feel 30. I remember going back all the way to when I was born by a midwife,” Moskowitz stated. “From the neck down, I know how old I am, because I was always a worker. I can’t get up the ladder to put a bulb in.”

But a younger Moskowitz ably served in the Pacific from 1943 to 1946.

“As I always like to point out to everybody… he went in on the first day, so it wasn’t like he saw it from a distance. He was actually there.” Vietnam Veteran Gerald Decker said.

Ronnie Markum with American Legion Post 550 in Shallotte said it is why Moskowitz is a gem.

“He’s so important to all the generations going forward,” Markum said.