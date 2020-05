CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The wait is almost over! Britt’s Donut Shop will open this weekend.

The shop delayed its season opening due to COVID-19.

According to the shop’s website, the iconic Carolina Beach spot will open for carryout only on Saturdays and Sundays.

They will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or when donuts run out.

Britt’s is located on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. It first opened in 1939.