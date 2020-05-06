Mother charged with child abuse of 5-month-old

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother has been arrested, accused of abusing a 5-month-old.

Wilmington Police said Margaritta Gabriela Deaton, 22, was arrested Tuesday, May 5, and charged with child abuse/neglect causing serious bodily injury.

Over the weekend, Wilmington Police were called to the 4100 block of Market Street in reference to a physical disturbance. A police spokesperson said when officers arrived, they found the door partially open and a five-month-old baby inside and completely alone.

While officers waited for DSS to arrive, the mother, Deaton, and her boyfriend returned. They told police they had run out to the store to buy items for the baby, but were empty-handed when they walked in. DSS took custody of the child and Deaton was cited for child abuse. Her boyfriend, Anthony Javon Smith Jr., 29, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.