Carolina Beach lifts town imposed restrictions, including beach activities

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY ) — At Pleasure Island, Carolina Beach lifted most of its major restrictions on Friday.

Town leaders said they believe it is a good time to start the reopen process, since it is not expected to be heavy traffic.

People now have access to short-term rentals, public parking, and the beach.

Bonnie Clowers said with all that is happening with covid-19, she believes having access back to the beach will be a good way for people to take care of their mental health.

“I want to just share that others have gone through a much harder time than we have, and have lost so much,” Clowers said. “That it might be good for everybody just to have a change of pace, and get to go somewhere new, and somewhere different, but we are thankful for this opportunity.”

Social distancing and keeping groups of ten people or less are still required.