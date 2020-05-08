Oak Island to open all beach accesses, parking on Saturday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island will open all beach, estuary, sound side and inlet water accesses Saturday at 9 a.m.

All beach parking will also be open at that time.

Short-term rentals will be allowed as of 9 a.m. May 22.

These new guidelines are all part of the town’s amended declaration of a state of emergency.

Additional guidelines include:

All public parking within the Town Rights-of-Way (ROW) is prohibited. Towing for non-compliant vehicles will be enforced.

All Town parks are open except for restroom facilities and playground equipment within those parks. The Skate Park is open. The basketball, tennis and pickleball courts remain closed. All other Town recreational facilities remain closed.

The Par 3 Golf Course is open for play; there will be no golf cart rentals and payment must be made by credit card only.

All boat ramps are open; there is no right-of-way parking allowed.

Floating docks at SE 9 th Street, SE 19 th Street and SE 31 st Street (including the kayak launch) and the associated parking areas are open.

At this time, Town government buildings and facilities remain closed, including Town Hall, the Police and Fire Departments, the Rec Center, and the Airport Road convenience site (dump).

Town officials say people traveling to Oak Island should plan to bring their own provisions.

Officials also encourage everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines.