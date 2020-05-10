One dead and three in custody after shooting and crash on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people are in police custody after a shooting incident between two cars ended with a fatal crash on Oleander Drive.

23 year old, Daiquan Evander Jacobs of Wilmington died after his car sped up to about 100 miles per hour, struck a retaining wall, a fence and then an oak tree in front of 5733 Oleander Dr. Jacobs had sustained a gunshot wound and is believed to have passed out behind the wheel and lost control of the car.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, witnesses say the shooting started on Eastwood Rd. When Wilmington Police arrived they managed to locate the suspect’s vehicle and took the driver and two other passengers into custody.

The following people are being charged in the shooting incident:

18 year old Montaisha Love Sutton: 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Stolen Firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, Discharge a firearm in City Limits.

18 year old Dequan Mullins: 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Stolen Firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, Discharge a firearm in City Limits.

19 year old Tyquan Jireese Mallette: 1st Degree Murder, Possession Firearm by Felon, Possession Stolen Firearm, Shooting in occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm in city limits.

This incident remains under investigation. We will have more details as they become available to us.