Kure Beach Pier limited to fishing on the weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — South of Surf City in Kure Beach, the Kure Beach Pier is now open for business, but if you are going on a weekend, you better have a pole.

Due to social distancing restrictions, and given how crowded it can get on a weekend.

Pier Employees say only those who are coming to fish are allowed on the pier.

Michael Buonauro said being back on the pier was liberating.

“This is a gift that we’re able to do these things. Fish, walk around on the beach today. We don’t know what tomorrow is going to be like,” Buonauro said. “We should all just be smart, enjoy, still maintain social distancing, and be careful.”

Buonauro said being able to go on the pier has added more quality to his life.