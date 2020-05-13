Largest ship in NC Ports’ history to dock in Wilmington next week

By
WWAY News
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port of Wilmington will be making history next week as they expect the arrival of a very large ship.

The MV Hyundai Hope will be making a stop at the port, making it the largest container ship to ever call in the NC Ports’ history.

NC Ports says the enhancements made in recent years to the Port of Wilmington, including its three neo-panamax cranes, are major factors for contributing to this historic milestone.

MV Hyundai Hope is one of the largest ships calling the east coast.

