Largest ship in NC Ports’ history to dock in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port of Wilmington will be making history next week as they expect the arrival of a very large ship.

The MV Hyundai Hope will be making a stop at the port, making it the largest container ship to ever call in the NC Ports’ history.

NC Ports says the enhancements made in recent years to the Port of Wilmington, including its three neo-panamax cranes, are major factors for contributing to this historic milestone.

History in the making as the largest ship in NC Ports history will visit the Port of Wilmington next week! The MV Hyundai Hope has a carrying capacity of nearly 14,000 TEUs & is one of the largest ships calling the East Coast @HMMAmerica #ncports #portofprogress #bigshipready pic.twitter.com/54NDHwhKFv — NC Ports (@NCPorts) May 12, 2020

MV Hyundai Hope is one of the largest ships calling the east coast.