Police: Man found dead in shallow water at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police report a man was found unconscious and not breathing in shallow water near Scallop Lane, early Saturday morning .

Carolina Beach Police say the town’s fire department and New Hanover County EMS were also dispatched to the beach strand around 7:52 a.m.

- Advertisement -

The police say when emergency responders arrived the man was already dead.

This remains under investigation.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Related Article: No more summer camping at Freeman Park

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death.