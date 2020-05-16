Police: Man found dead in shallow water at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police report a man was found unconscious and not breathing in shallow water near Scallop Lane, early Saturday morning .
Carolina Beach Police say the town’s fire department and New Hanover County EMS were also dispatched to the beach strand around 7:52 a.m.
The police say when emergency responders arrived the man was already dead.
This remains under investigation.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death.