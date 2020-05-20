Man charged with murder after Monday afternoon shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A suspect has been charged with first degree murder in the deadly shooting of a Wilmington man.

Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, is accused of shooting Shawn Grady, 50, on Montgomery Avenue in Wilmington on Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Grady was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police arrested Huckabee around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of Meares Street.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.