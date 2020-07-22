Abandoned car found at Fort Fisher linked to missing Leland man

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Leland PD says 41-year-old Kenneth Allen Roberts, Jr. was last seen early Tuesday morning in the Mallory Creek Subdivision.

- Advertisement -

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says an abandoned car was found Wednesday morning on the side of a road near Fort Fisher. NHSO confirms it is linked to the missing man.

Roberts, Jr. is described as 5’8 tall and approximately 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

NHSO and Leland PD are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Britton or any officer with the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.