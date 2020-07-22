Bellamy Mansion Museum receives $7,500 grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Preservation North Carolina and the Bellamy Mansion Museum recently received a $7,500 grant the NC Humanities Council.

Funding for NC CARES has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan.

The grant will help the Bellamy Mansion Museum support expenses such as staff salaries and general operating costs which support humanities programming, and the digitization of collections and resources to make them available online.

“After four months of closure this kind of targeted support for museums is particularly appreciated,” Gareth Evans, Bellamy Mansion Museum executive director, said. “The NC Humanities Council is ensuring we all remain viable when COVID passes.”

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington, is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to interpreting the social and architectural history of the Bellamy Mansion and promoting a greater understanding of historic preservation, architectural history, and restoration methods in North Carolina.