Several arrested in connection with numerous Leland car break-ins

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several men are behind bars following an investigation into numerous car break-ins in the Leland area, according to police.

On June 1, the Leland Police Department began investigating a series of car break-ins that were happening in various neighborhoods including Snee Farms, Magnolia Greens, Waterford, and Mallory Creek Plantation.

Police say the investigation lasted seven weeks, involved numerous suspects, and crossed state lines into Virginia.

In four separate communities on four separate dates, police say 35 unlocked vehicles were confirmed to have been broken into, four firearms were stolen, and one car was stolen.

Leland PD says the investigation led to six suspects, 58 total warrants for arrest obtained, and 105 total criminal charges levied, the majority of those being felonies.

The stolen car was located in Virginia and returned to the owner.

Four of the six suspects have also been arrested with help from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Beach Police Department.

Michael Darnell Henderson Jr., 18, of Hampton, Virginia is charged with 16 counts of B&E to a motor vehicle and eight counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Juwan Kyrell Holmes, 20, of Norfolk, Virginia is charged with 18 counts of B&E to a motor vehicle, seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of larceny of a firearm.

Gabriel Dominic Perez, 18, of Leland, is charged with three counts of B&E to a motor vehicle.

Koraun Dominic Thompson, 21, of Navassa, is charged with 12 counts of B&E to a motor vehicle, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count of financial card theft.

Daveon Nixon Trillo, 20, of Norfolk, Virginia, who is still at large, is charged with 19 counts of B&E to a motor vehicle, seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of larceny of a firearm, and one count of financial card theft.

Demari Lee Darden, 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, who is still at large, is charged with one count of aid & abet larceny of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if anyone has any information is asked to call Leland Police Department or 911.