Wilmington to become the country’s first World War II Heritage City

As the nation awaits a vaccine to end the pandemic, local health departments say they lack the staff, money and tools to distribute, administer and track millions of vaccines, most of which will require two doses.
Laura has strengthened into a menacing Category 4 hurricane. The storm's power is raising fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast.
The Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20, a decision that divided political leaders and upset the visiting coach.
From there, the president’s motorcade will proceed to the USS North Carolina.
Trump will speak with more than a dozen veterans at the Battleship North Carolina. U.S. Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will also take part in the ceremony.
WWAY will live stream his 2 p.m. speech at the USS Battleship. Watch here.
This will be President Trump’s 12th visit to North Carolina.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden released this statement ahead of the president’s visit:
“President Trump likes to call himself a wartime president, but the reality is that North Carolinians are still suffering because he surrendered to COVID-19 long ago. He abandoned North Carolinians in their moment of need, and his failure of leadership has cost over 2,700 lives.
President Trump still does not understand that in order to fully and effectively restart the economy, we must defeat the virus. Instead of providing North Carolina the roadmap and resources needed to protect small businesses, schools, and families, he has criticized local leaders and threatened educators for listening to public health experts. Instead of honoring the sacrifice of our frontline heroes, President Trump has repeatedly ignored public health guidance for political purposes. Instead of focusing on expanding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, he is trying to get the U.S. Supreme Court to rip away access to health care and erase protections for more than 4 million North Carolinians with preexisting conditions.
North Carolinians deserve a president who understands what it takes to manage a crisis, unite our nation, and build our economy back better. If I am elected President, North Carolinians will have a partner in the White House — one who will immediately begin implementing a plan to tackle this pandemic and help us build back better.”
