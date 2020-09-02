Wilmington to become the country’s first World War II Heritage City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — President Donald Trump will be in town today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, and declare Wilmington as the first World War II Heritage City.

WWAY’s Kylie Jones and Tanner Barth will provide coverage during his visit.

The president will fly into Wilmington International Airport (ILM) around 1:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people are here at ILM now, waiting to get through to the tarmac.

Just under 2 hours until @POTUS lands. pic.twitter.com/MkBIfckE50

— Kylie Jones WWAY (@kyliejoneswway) September 2, 2020