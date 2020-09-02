Two classes at Topsail Elementary asked to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

PENDER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Following a thorough contact tracing effort by the Pender County Health Department, students in a kindergarten class and a fourth-grade class at Topsail Elementary have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

Officials with PCHD are in the process of reaching out to families of all students in these two classes to notify them of the exposure. PCHD is advising families on the recommended course of action regarding testing and symptom monitoring. Pender County Schools will work with these families to make sure students’ educational needs are met during this quarantine.

Pender County Schools will continue collaborating with the Pender County Health Department to offer students and their families the latest information and support relating to COVID-19 and our district.