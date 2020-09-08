WPD: Car was going nearly 100 mph before sinking into river

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has concluded its investigation into the crash that ended with a car in the Cape Fear River, killing two men.

The crash happened on August 28 at Market and Water streets.

According to WPD, a red Dodge Challenger was going 96 mph in a 25 mph zone when it crossed Water St., hit a curb with the driver’s side tire, and launched through a railing into the Cape Fear River just after midnight.

Police say it then floated approximately 800 feet from its original landing location and came to rest.

Police believe Je’mel Sneed, 31, was driving the car; However, both men were found with seat belts unbuckled, in different positions within the car.

Sneed and 40-year-old Fredrick Brock were killed in the wreck.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.