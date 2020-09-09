Carolina Beach approves lowering speed limit on Dow Rd. & Ocean Blvd.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Town Council has approved reducing the speed limit on two major thoroughfares.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted to change the speed limit on Dow Road between Tarboro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard from 55 mph to 45 mph & on Ocean Boulevard between Dow Road and Spot Lane from 45 mph to 35 mph.

- Advertisement -

Prior to the vote, Councilman Jay Healy brought up the dangers of using the crosswalk at the intersection of Harper Ave. and Dow Rd. near Good Hops Brewery. He suggested the speed limit should be reduced to 35 mph in that area.

He and other members agreed flashing or blinking speed limit signs would be necessary to catch the attention of drivers.

The police chief said at the meeting they would add new signage and/or flags to alert drivers of the speed limit change. He says officers would spend six to eight weeks educating drivers and issuing warnings but after that period they would monitor the road like normal for violations.