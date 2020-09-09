WPD: Two men hurt in shooting in Hillcrest community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left two men injured.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wilmington police responded to the 1400-block of Meares St. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 44-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and another man with minor injuries, whom they took into custody. Police say he was later released.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the 44-year-old is in stable condition and is expected to live.

This case is still under investigation.