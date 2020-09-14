UNCW tightens face covering requirements on campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cases are continuing to climb at UNCW and the university is now implementing an even stricter mask mandate.

A spokeswoman says students, faculty, and staff should be wearing face coverings when they are outdoors with other people.

In places where food is consumed, they should be wearing masks as they move through the area and when they are done eating, but talking to others.

The spokeswoman also says students should wear masks in common area of residence hallls and buildings.

In the last two weeks, more than 270 students and 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

View UNCW’s COVID-19 dashboard here.