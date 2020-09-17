City of Wilmington granted stay on short-term rentals ruling

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has been granted a stay on this week’s short-term rentals ruling.

On Tuesday, Judge Richard Harrell ruled that the law violates a North Carolina statewide law prohibiting municipalities from requiring rental permits.

On Thursday, the City of Wilmington filed a motion in Superior Court asking Judge Harrell to enter a stay on the order he signed, which would repeal City Code Section 18-331 relating to whole house, short-term rentals in residential and historic districts.

The city said the Judge granted the City’s motion for a stay, which is effective immediately and until the appellate process is complete.

In the meantime, the City of Wilmington will continue to accept registration applications for homestays and whole house rentals in the same manner that as it has since the ordinance was initially adopted.

The Wilmington City Council, in consultation with the City Attorney’s office, will review the Judge’s ruling and consider an appropriate way forward. Staff will request Council enter into a closed session to discuss the ongoing litigation as early as October 5.