City wants feedback on Wilmington Rail Trail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington wants your input on the Wilmington Rail Trail.
It’s a project to revitalize the unused railroad space in the north side neighborhood of downtown Wilmington and transform it to a community bike and pedestrian trail.
The Rail Trail is located along the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad corridor between North 3rd Street and McRae Street and between Campbell and Brunswick streets.
You can let the city know your through about the project by taking an online survey here.