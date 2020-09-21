SWAT officers attempt negotiations with man involved in standoff with police

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police and SWAT officers surrounded a Wilmington home after a man armed with a weapon barricaded himself inside for hours early Monday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the incident began Sunday night around 10:41 p.m. when officers responded to a trespassing call in the 2900 block of Clayton Place.

Police said a 40-year-old man was combative and taken to the New Hanover County Jail. He was later released on an unsecured bond.

About an hour later, police said they were called back to the same area in reference to a man breaking into a woman’s home.

In a news release, police said the man fought with his girlfriend, stole her handgun and left the scene.

When officers arrived, they pursued the subject to his grandmother’s home near the 900 block of North 30th Street.

Police said he barricaded himself inside with a weapon and that his grandmother was able to leave the house without injury.

When WPD officers entered the home, they said the man fired a shot but officers did not return fire.

SWAT officers were then called to the scene to attempt negotiations with the subject. After nearly three hours, they said the man refused to talk with police.

SWAT officers then used a robot to search the house but the robot is not equipped to open doors.

When SWAT officers entered the home, police said the subject fired additional shots but none of the officers were struck.

Officers attempted negotiations a second time but the subject was uncooperative, police said.

As of 7:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said SWAT was preparing to use a “less-lethal gas” to get the subject to come out of the residence.

WWAY Reporter Peyton Furtado is at the scene and reports hearing loud bangs which did not sound like gunfire. She also said police used a vehicle with a long spear-like device to ram a bicycle outside the home. They also used a megaphone to communicate with the subject, she said.

WWAY will continue to update this developing story as soon as we learn new details.