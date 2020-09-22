Filming for horror relaunch gets underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to scream again! The next big production for the Cape Fear began rolling on Tuesday.
The feature film “Parkside,” better known as “Scream 5,” has begun filming in Wilmington.
The production was shooting interior house scenes on Country Club Road in the Forest Hills area.
Stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are all slated to reprise their roles from the previous films.
According to IMDb, the newest installment of the “Scream” horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her home town to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.
The expected release date is January 2022.