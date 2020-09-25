Board of commissioners sets date to vote on sale of NHRMC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners plans to hold a vote at its next meeting to decide on the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

According to a release, the board will consider and vote on the Asset Purchase Agreement between the county, the hospital, and Novant Health.

- Advertisement -

Other items being voted on include the use of the net proceeds from the sale, community endowment bylaws, and the termination of the lease between the county and NHRMC if the sale were to go through.

The meeting is schedule Monday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. at the county courthouse.

The public can attend the meeting, but capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. The meeting will be available to view live on NHCTV.com and NHCTV’s cable stations: Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5.

The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. for the community to provide additional input and feedback prior to the October 5 board meeting and vote.

Save Our Hospital Inc. filed a lawsuit Tuesday calling on the court to prohibit a final sale of the county-owned hospital until a public records request is granted. A judge has yet to make a decision.