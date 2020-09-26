Swimmer drowns in Surf City

SURF CITY (WWAY) – A swimmer has died in Surf City from drowning.

The Surf City Fire Department says they responded to a swimmer in distress in the area just after 12:30 this afternoon near North Shore Drive.

- Advertisement -

When ocean rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found bystanders attending to a victim in the water. Rescue personnel removed the victim from the water and started a medical assessment.

Advanced life support was administered from Pender EMS and Fire and the Surf City Fire Department, but the victim did not survive.

WWAY will bring you more updates on this story as soon as they become available.