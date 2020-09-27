Corn Maze uses new contactless system

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s about that time of year where everyone’s trying to get that fall fix, be it with a spooky movie, a pumpkin patch, or maybe a corn maze. And at Galloway Farms, people come from miles away to get their fix at Maze Craze.

“I mean, there’s nothing like sunshine and fresh air,” says Alma Galloway, the farm’s owner. “And we’ve all been through such a time with Covid, we are a very safe place. We have 25 acres here, so social distancing is not a problem.”

Corn maze fanatics have flocked to Galloway Farm’s Maze Craze for ten years. And though the farm won’t have its usual field trip attendance, they hope this year will be know different.

To ensure the health and safety of others, Galloway Farms put into place stringent cleaning protocols, requires masks on rides and at sales counters, and even reimagined their entire maze system.

“We usually have a checkpoint maze where you walk in, you find a checkpoint,”says Galloway. “You get the hole punch, you punch the card every time you find the station you’re looking for. So with all that contact going on, we decided we needed something contact-less.”

And it’s easy as 1-2-3.

First, you pull out your phone and map. Next, you scan the QR code using your camera app. Finally, you click the website that pops up.

And Galloway says the response has been overwhelming: “People just think, the first response is like, ‘Wow! It’s a high tech maze! How cool is that.”

If you’d like to enjoy some family-friendly fall fun and want to learn more, click this link to head to the Galloway Farms website.