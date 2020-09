WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A big new art installation is up in downtown Wilmington.

The “Black Lives Do Matter” art piece was put on display in Jervay Park this weekend.

The city passed the “End Racism Now” art installation last month and enlisted the help of several artists from around the area.

Each of the 18 candidates painted letter of the phrase “Black Lives Do Matter.”

You can see the mural from 3rd Street as well as from Jervay Park.

It will remain in place for one year.