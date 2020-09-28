Opa! Wilmington’s Greek Festival to be drive-thru only this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s annual Greek Festival is still happening, but there are some changes this year.

Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic kept the 28th Annual Saint Nicholas Greek Festival from happening in May, but organizers have rescheduled it to take place from Oct. 23-25. However, the event has been changed to a drive-thru event.

You can stop by and grab some delicious homemade Greek cuisine and enjoy some of the traditional sights and sounds of the culture from the comfort and safety of your own car.

It will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, located at 608 S. College Road across from UNCW).

Hours on Friday and Saturday are 11:00 a.m-8:00 p.m., Sunday is 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.