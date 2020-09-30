Pender County’s Judicial Annex reopens after COVID-19 cases force shutdown

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Frances Dawson Basden Judicial Annex in Pender County has reopened after being closed for four days following positive coronavirus cases in staff members.

The clerk of court says four of 17 employees tested positive, adding two have returned to work already, but the other two are still experiencing symptoms.

- Advertisement -

The annex closed last Thursday and reopened Monday.

The clerk says any court dates during that time were continued and no one received a failure to appear for missing those dates.