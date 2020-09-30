Person falls off Oak Island Pier, clings to piling until rescued

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A person was rescued from the ocean Wednesday morning after they fell off the end of the Oak Island Pier, according to Oak Island Water Rescue.

Just before 8:00 a.m., several agencies including fire, police, and EMS, were dispatched for a water rescue at the pier.

OIWR responded with both 4×4 trucks and a surf launch boat.

“The person was clinging to a pier piling in the surf under the pier, which made for some dicey boat driving,” OIWR said.

A police officer helped the person into the surf boat and they returned to shore. OIWR says the person was placed into the care of BC EMS paramedics for transport to the hospital.

“The coordination and teamwork between the three Oak Island public safety groups (Police, Fire, and Water Rescue) and County EMS once again functioned excellently to save a life,” OIWR wrote online. “In addition, as with all of our water rescue incidents, BCSO Marine Patrol, NC Marine and Fisheries, and USCG Station Oak Island we’re also alerted to the emergency.”