Man fatally shot in Wilmington early Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has died following a shooting early Monday morning, according to police.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded around 6:25 a.m. to the 4100 block of Princess Place Dr. in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found 31-year-old Charles Bernard Ross Jr. suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died during surgery, police say.

No one has been arrested in connection to this deadly shooting.

This is the 13th homicide of 2020.

Of those 13, two are unsolved – this case, and the murder of Brian Keith Glaspie on May 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.