UNCW identified three COVID-19 clusters among athletes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has identified three COVID-19 clusters involving student athletes.

UNCW announced the news Monday evening.

According to the university, there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases involving the women’s basketball, softball, and men’s soccer teams.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.