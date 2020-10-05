UNCW identified three COVID-19 clusters among athletes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has identified three COVID-19 clusters involving student athletes.
UNCW announced the news Monday evening.
According to the university, there are at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases involving the women’s basketball, softball, and men’s soccer teams.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.
The people involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed, according to the university.
UNCW has reported in the past multiple clusters in residence halls.
UNCW’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 487 students and 12 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus since July.