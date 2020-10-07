Cape Fear Garden Club ends long-standing tradition at NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles, a 50-year tradition that has come to define the N.C. Azalea Festival, is no more.

The executive board of the club, which oversees the Azalea Belles program, voted this summer to cancel the popular – and increasingly criticized – program best known for supplying the annual festival with local high school seniors dressed in a rainbow of hoopskirts to be placed at events and in featured gardens.

- Advertisement -

Sherry O’Daniell, current president of the Cape Fear Garden Club, confirmed the decision was made this summer, though no specific date of when the decision was made was given, after a months-long process that first originated with the Cape Fear Garden Tour committee. It then moved through a comment period with the entire membership and followed by a vote by the board.

“We decided that we wanted to have a more modern, inclusive type of program,” she said. “This was a difficult process. It wasn’t an easy decision.”

2020/2021 Garden Tour Chair Sandy Cyphers says “change isgood and we want to keep up with the times” and is hoping the public will continue to support the Tour. To help or for more information click here.

Read more here.